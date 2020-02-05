Novel Coronavirus Patient in S. Korea to be Discharged after Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the 16 patients being treated for the novel coronavirus in South Korea has fully recovered and will be discharged soon.The National Medical Center said on Wednesday that the patient, the country's second confirmed case, has made a full recovery and will be released from isolation on Wednesday.Discussion is underway on when he will be officially discharged from the medical center.An official at the center said that the patient tested negative for the virus in the final test on Tuesday night and that the medical center's deliberation results were sent to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The official added that the center collected opinions from various experts regarding the patient's discharge as it would be the country's first case of recovery.The 55-year-old South Korean man returned from his work in Wuhan City, the Chinese epicenter of the coronavirus, on January 22 and was confirmed to have been infected two days later. He has been receiving treatment at the National Medical Center in central Seoul.