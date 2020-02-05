S. Korea Confirms 17th, 18th Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported two additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 18.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) confirmed the 17th and 18th cases on Wednesday, which include a family member of a previously diagnosed patient.The 17th case is a 38-year-old South Korean man who visited Singapore to attend a conference from January 18th to 24th.After returning to South Korea, he was notified that another participant in the conference, who came from Malaysia, was confirmed to be infected with the respiratory disease. He visited a local clinic for a checkup on Tuesday and tested positive the next day.The 18th patient, a 21-year-old South Korean woman, is the daughter of a 42-year-old South Korean woman who was diagnosed the previous day, becoming the nation’s 16th case. After her mother’s confirmation, the daughter was put in isolation and had been monitored since then.The 16th patient’s ailments developed after she returned from a trip to Thailand on January 19th and local health authorities are examining how she became infected.The KCDC is also still conducting epidemiological surveys on all other confirmed patients. As of Tuesday, one-thousand-318 people were found to have come into contact with them.The previous patients are being treated at state-designated hospitals in several parts of the country and known to be in stable condition.