S. Korea's Ruling Bloc Discusses Measures to Contain Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc on Wednesday discussed measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and agreed on the need for measures to minimize the economic fallout.Top officials of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the government and the presidential office held a meeting at the National Assembly to discuss additional measures to block the spread of the virus.In the meeting, DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan called for proper responses by local colleges to contain the virus, including the postponement of the start of the new semester.Lee also mentioned the need for economy-related ministries to delay tax inspections on small firms.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will take additional measures after checking the situation not only in China's Hubei Province but also in the surrounding areas.He added that the government will support carrying out virus tests, even for those who did not travel from China, if necessary.Chung's remarks possibly indicate that the government may extend its entry ban, currently limited to those who visited Hubei Province in the past two weeks, depending on the situation.The prime minister also vowed a stern response to those who spread misinformation about the disease, while calling for bipartisan cooperation from rival parties in the fight against the virus.