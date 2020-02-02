S. Korea, India Agree on Roadmap to Enhance Cooperation in Arms Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and India agreed on a roadmap to ease regulations for South Korean arms manufacturers doing business in India and to increase bilateral cooperation in research and development for various weapons.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who is visiting India this week, reached the agreement during talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.The two sides agreed to establish a working-level committee in implementing the roadmap, which was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during at last year's bilateral summit.During the ministerial talks, Jeong sought New Delhi's continued support behind Seoul's denuclearization and peace efforts involving North Korea.The South Korean defense chief also requested special consideration for South Korean businesses taking part in DEFEXPO 2020, one of Asia's largest defense expos set for February fifth to ninth in the Indian city of Lucknow.Some 700 companies from over 30 nations around the world will participate in the event, including 12 from South Korea.