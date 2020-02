Photo : YONHAP News

The command ship of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet arrived in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday, to promote exchanges and friendship between the allies' naval forces.According to the South Korean Navy, crewmembers of the 19-thousand-600-ton USS Blue Ridge, based in Yokosuka, Japan, are scheduled to meet South Korean troops to participate in various sporting and other events.The USS Blue Ridge and its crew previously visited Busan last February.Commissioned in 1970, the Blue Ridge is the U.S. Navy's oldest operational ship and is responsible for patrolling and fostering relationships within the Indo-Pacific region.​