Authorities in S. Korea Issue Advisory Against Illness Caused by Sudden Cold Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea have issued an advisory for medical conditions that could be caused by the sudden cold snap in the country.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday advised caution as morning temperatures dipped significantly below zero in most parts of the country. Cold wave advisories and warnings are expected to be issued in some regions.The KCDC said the body’s ability to adapt has likely weakened due to the unusually warm weather since last month, adding that people will be more susceptible to cold weather-related conditions, such as hypothermia and frostbite.Between December first last year and Monday there have been 229 patients diagnosed with these ailments, with no fatalities.The KCDC advised the elderly and children to refrain from outdoor activities and for people to dress warm when outside.