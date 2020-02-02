Moon Visits Health Center in Seoul's Seongdong District

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited Seoul’s Seongdong District Health Center on Wednesday, amid fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus.This marked the second time the president has made such a visit. Last Tuesday he inspected the National Medical Center where the second person to be diagnosed with the virus in the country is being treated.At the health center, Moon was briefed on quarantine measures being implemented by the surrounding communities.Moon then conveyed words of encouragement to those working at the forefront to quell the spread of the virus and listened to their difficulties. He called on them to put forth their best efforts to contain the outbreak.According to the top office, the Seongdong community health center is the only advanced health center in Seoul equipped with a negative pressure isolation room following the MERS outbreak back in 2015.