Patients at Gwangju Hospital Isolated After Coming into Contact with 16th Coronavirus Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

Patients at a hospital in Gwangju were put in isolation after the country’s 16th coronavirus patient was found to have cared for her daughter while she received treatment there before testing positive for the virus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that quarantine officials and epidemiological experts are working with the local government to take emergency steps to contain the virus.The 16th patient, a 42-year-old South Korean woman, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after returning from a trip to Thailand on January 19th.Her daughter also tested positive and was confirmed as the country's 18th patient on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Guri City Mayor Ahn Seung-nam confirmed on his social media account on Wednesday that the country's 17th patient is a resident of the Gyeonggi provincial city and had visited two local hospitals before testing positive.The 38-year-old South Korean man, who visited Singapore for a conference from January 18th to 24th, visited a local clinic on Tuesday after he was informed that another conference participant from Malaysia was diagnosed with the virus.