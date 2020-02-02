Doctors Apply Anti-HIV/AIDS Treatment to Novel Coronavirus Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Some patients seeing eased symptoms from the novel coronavirus are reported to have been treated with medication typically used for HIV/AIDS. This has been garnering a lot of attention from the public, and some are wondering if there is enough of the drug in the country.Park Jong-hong reports.Report: The medicine grabbing the world’s attention is coformulated lopinavir and ritonavir, produced under the brand name Kaletra and others.The medication has been used mainly for the treatment of HIV and prevention of AIDS.South Korean health authorities say, however, they have seen success in treating patients of the novel coronavirus with the antiretroviral and flu medications.Chinese and Thai doctors have also reported positive results in treating severe cases of the new disease with a similar combination of drugs.The antiretroviral targets protease in HIV and coronaviruses, cutting up proteins needed in their proliferation.While it is too early to say it is a certified treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, many experts are hopeful.Kaletra has been recommended by China's health regulator in the current outbreak as clinical trials are reportedly being arranged.In South Korea, some 400 HIV/AIDS patients are also taking the drug and other mixtures of lopinavir and ritonavir.Due to the previous low demand at home, local medical authorities are planning to import the necessary amount.In the meantime, the National Institute of Health said it will launch research this month to develop treatment and vaccines for the new coronavirus.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.