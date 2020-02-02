Prosecution Suspects Top Office-Police Communication over Alleged Election Meddling

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors looking into the presidential office's alleged meddling in a mayoral election say there were communications between the top office and police regarding police investigation on former Ulsan Mayor Kim Ki-hyeon.According to legal authorities on Wednesday, prosecutors suspect police sent 21 reports to the presidential office on the probe, including at least 15 that went directly to former senior presidential secretary of civil affairs Cho Kuk.This comes on the heels of the January 29th indictment without physical detention of 13 figures allegedly involved in the case, including incumbent Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, several former presidential officials and former regional police chief.The presidential office has denied any wrongdoings and said that receiving reports on high-profile cases such as this was routine procedure.Ruling bloc members were accused of playing a role in the 2018 police probe into alleged corruption by aides to then Ulsan mayor Kim, who lost his reelection bid a few months later to Song, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in.