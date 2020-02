Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has again emphasized the need for American allies to fairly share defense costs.Delivering his third State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. is finally getting its allies to help pay their fair share.He said he "raised contributions from other NATO members by more than 400 billion dollars, and the number of allies meeting their minimum obligations has more than doubled."Trump has repeatedly demanded NATO members to raise their defense spending to four percent of gross domestic product, or double the existing target of two percent.The U.S. leader's latest remarks come as South Korea and the U.S. are holding defense cost-sharing negotiations to sign their eleventh Special Measures Agreement.