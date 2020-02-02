Menu Content

Ahn Cheol-soo Vows to Make His Moderate Party a Success

Write: 2020-02-05 14:29:44Update: 2020-02-05 15:01:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo, co-founder of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, has vowed to make his new party a success.

At a forum held at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ahn said there needs to be a moderate party that has valor and is ready to take criticism instead of anticipating praise amid a political climate where fake news is rampant.  

Ahn said he decided to create a practical moderate party to put up a struggle against established political forces, which he described as being incompetent, corrupt and unfair.  

His comments suggest he will take a moderate line and stand on his own despite active discussions between the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor New Conservative Party to bring together conservative forces.  

Ahn said his party will strive to get rid of old-time politics, do away with "fake democracy" and build a fair and safe society.
