Ruling Bloc Discusses Measures to Contain Coronavirus, Minimize Economic Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's ruling bloc discussed measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the need for steps to minimize the economic fallout. The presidential office, the government and the ruling party, however, agreed to continue monitoring the situation before deciding to extend the current entry ban.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said they will swiftly direct three-point-four trillion won from the state reserve fund towards containing the new coronavirus outbreak.Following a tripartite meeting on Wednesday, DP chief spokesperson Hong Ik-pyo said the funds will be used not only for emergency quarantine and disinfection operations, but also to assist businesses affected by the virus outbreak.Cabinet ministers are expected to hold a meeting twice a week to check on the economic and industrial impacts of the virus and to put forth support measures by sector.The DP requested the government to promptly allow small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and exporters hit by the outbreak a grace period on their taxes.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will take additional measures after monitoring the situation in China's Hubei Province and surrounding areas.Chung added when it is deemed necessary, the government will conduct virus tests, even for people who did not travel from China.Such remarks indicate Seoul may extend its entry ban, currently limited to foreigners who visited Hubei Province in the past two weeks, depending on the situation.There have been increasing public calls for the government to extend the ban to include foreigners from outside China, as a number of patients in South Korea were infected after traveling to other countries.At a separate press briefing, the central disaster relief headquarters took a more cautious stance, saying a decision on extending the entry ban should be made after a comprehensive review of the epidemiological probe results of confirmed patients.The headquarters said it is considering the provision of travel records involving countries other than China that are affected by the outbreak to all medical facilities.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.