Write: 2020-02-05 15:40:35Update: 2020-02-05 16:38:50

S. Korea to Launch Research and Development of Treatment, Vaccines for New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will launch research into developing treatments and vaccines for the new coronavirus.

The National Institute of Health said on Wednesday that it plans to inject 800 million won into the study expected to start within the month.

Researchers will study the immunological characteristics of patients in the country and discover new antigens and antibodies to be developed into medicinal use.

They also plan to develop various types of vaccines.

Currently, there is no treatment method or vaccine for the novel coronavirus and patients are provided treatments to ease their symptoms that include antiviral drugs, such as those used to treat Ebola and HIV.

The institute, which has been researching new strains of viruses since the 2015 MERS outbreak, plans to extend its study to develop a system to better prepare for and respond to the spread of viruses.
