Photo : YONHAP News

The sudden cold snap that began in most parts of South Korea on Wednesday is expected to intensify.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said morning lows are forecast to range from minus 17 to minus four degrees Celsius around the country on Thursday, lower than or similar to levels seen on Wednesday.In many parts of the central and southern inland regions, where cold wave advisories and warnings have been issued, the mercury is expected to dip overnight to below minus 12 degrees.Daytime highs are forecast to range between minus one to seven degrees Celsius.