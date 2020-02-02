Gov't Advises Colleges to Postpone New Semester amid Coronavirus Scare

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is advising colleges and universities across the nation to postpone the opening of the upcoming semester as part of efforts to block the spread of the novel coronavirus.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced the action on Wednesday, following a meeting with health and justice ministry officials.The government is recommending a delay of the new semester within a four-week range, however, each school will be able to freely decide when to start classes in line with their community situation and number of Chinese students.The ministry said all students and faculty returning from Hubei Province will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Schools are expected to count attendance for students who cooperate with the measure.According to the ministry, the number of foreign students who entered the country from China during the past two weeks reached nine-thousand-582 as of Monday. Each college is tracking the whereabouts of these students and checking their health.