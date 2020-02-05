Menu Content

First S. Korean Patient to Recover from Coronavirus Released from Hospital

Write: 2020-02-05 16:29:09Update: 2020-02-05 16:59:05

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean coronavirus patient has been released from hospital after making a full recovery. 

The National Medical Center on Wednesday announced the 55-year old South Korean man was discharged the same day, 13 days after he was confirmed to have contracted the disease. 

[Sound bite: Chin Bum-sik - Center for Infectious Diseases, Nat'l Medical Center (Korean)]

Doctors at the hospital held a news conference, explaining before the man was discharged, he was tested six times for the virus and all the results came back negative.

He is the country's second confirmed patient and contracted the virus while working in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the current outbreak. He returned to South Korea on Jan. 22 after suffering fever and sore throat earlier that month. 

This is the first time a coronavirus patient in South Korea has fully recovered and been released from hospital.
