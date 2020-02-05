S. Korean Patient No. 2 Fully Recovers from Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A 55-year old South Korean man infected with the novel coronavirus has become the first person in the country to make a full recovery and return home. Medical officials said they released him from a hospital after a series of tests confirmed he was free of the disease.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: The National Medical Center on Wednesday announced a South Korean coronavirus patient had been released from the hospital after making a full recovery.[Sound bite: The National Medical Center news conference (Korean)]"After 13 days of quarantine, following his hospitalization on January 24 at the National Medical Center, the country's second coronavirus patient was released on February 5 after he was confirmed to have fully recovered."He is the first patient in South Korea to recover and be discharged.During a news conference, Dr. Chin Bum-sik of the hospital's Center for Infectious Diseases said the decision to release the patient was made cautiously and after six rounds of testing came back negative for the virus.[Sound bite: Chin Bum-sik - Center for Infectious Diseases, Nat'l Medical Center (Korean)]"As you know, there isn't sufficient evidence to make such a decision overseas either. So we approached this from a conservative and cautious angle. Rather than just making a conclusion on our own, we collected opinions from clinical experts."The 55-year old South Korean man was the country's second confirmed patient. He is believed to have contracted the virus while working in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the current outbreak. He returned to South Korea on Jan. 22 after suffering fever and sore throat earlier that month.[Sound bite: Chin Bum-sik - Center for Infectious Diseases, Nat'l Medical Center (Korean)]"The patient received oral Kaletra."The physician explained that the patient received coformulated lopinavir and ritonavir, produced under the brand name Kaletra. The medication has been used mainly for the treatment of HIV and prevention of AIDS.Although it's not a cure, the antiretroviral targets protease in HIV and coronaviruses, cutting up proteins needed in their proliferation.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.