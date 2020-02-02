Japanese Cruise Ship Carrying Nine S. Koreans Grounded after Former Passenger's Coronavirus Infection

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese cruise ship carrying thousands of tourists, including several South Koreans, has been temporarily grounded as a former passenger was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.According to the Japanese government on Wednesday, ten of those currently on board of Diamond Princess tested positive for the respiratory disease in sample tests.The tests followed the confirmation of an 80-year-old man in Hong Kong, who boarded the cruise ship last month, and were conducted on 273 out of around three-thousand-700 passengers, who came into contact with him or were showing suspicious symptoms such as fever and coughing.Those confirmed to be infected consist of nine passengers and a crew member, including three Japanese, three Chinese, two Austrians and an African national. After checkups, they were taken to a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture and have been put in isolation for treatment.