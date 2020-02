Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival parties have agreed to form a special parliamentary committee to assist nationwide efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.Deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party reached the agreement on Wednesday.They will gather again on Thursday morning to discuss details, including the committee’s name and membership, including its chairman.The rival parties also agreed to convene the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee in the near future to discuss the possible passage of bills aimed at enhancing the country’s quarantine system.Ahead of the April 15th general elections, they also agreed to refrain from staging campaign elections in a way that require direct contact with voters to help prevent the spread of the virus.