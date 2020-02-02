S. Korea Reports 19th Confirmed Case of Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 19.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that a 36-year-old South Korean man who returned from Singapore tested positive for the virus. The man reportedly attended a conference in Singapore from January 18th to 24th.He visited a medical facility designated for coronavirus treatment on Tuesday after being informed that a Malaysian national who attended the conference was found to have the virus.The latest case came as the country reported two more earlier in the day.The KCDC said the country's 17th case, a 38-year-old man, also visited Singapore from January 18th to 24th and attended the same conference.The patient reportedly visited a clinic in South Korea and tested positive for the virus after being informed that one of the people he had been in contact with at the event was infected.