Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Donald Trump of impeachment charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, ending a months-long partisan fight.The Republican-led Senate voted 52-48 to find Trump not guilty of abusing his power and 53-47 to find him not guilty of obstructing Congress.Wednesday's acquittal comes 134 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on September 24th that Congress was launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.President Trump became the third president in United States history to be impeached by the House of Representatives but acquitted in a Senate trial.