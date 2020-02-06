S. Korea Reports 4 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 23

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Thursday reported four more cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed diagnoses in the country to 23.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that of the four new cases, two are family members of patients already confirmed to have been infected with the virus.The KCDC said the country's 20th case, a 41-year-old Korean woman, is related to the 15th patient. She tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was placed under quarantine at Armed Forces Capital Hospital.It said that the 21st case, a 59-year-old Korean woman, was confirmed on Wednesday to have been infected with the virus through contact with the sixth case.The 22nd case, a 46-year-old Korean man, is a family member of the 16th case, and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.The 23rd case, a 58-year-old Chinese woman, arrived in South Korea on January 23rd for travel and tested positive on Thursday after showing symptoms of fever.