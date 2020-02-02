Menu Content

Trump's Security Adviser Hints at Possibility of US-N. Korea Summit before US Election

Write: 2020-02-06 09:49:35Update: 2020-02-06 10:15:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. national security adviser has hinted that a third summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea may take place before the November presidential election in the U.S. 

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien indicated the possibility on Wednesday at an event organized by Meridian International Center, a nonprofit organization in Washington. 

Dozens of foreign ambassadors and reporters attended the event, including South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck. 

When asked by Lee whether the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea could meet again before the U.S. election, O'Brien said that President Trump will do what's right for the American people, whether it's popular, unpopular, risky or not risky, up until the day of the election. 

The security adviser said that President Trump has shown his utter disregard for U.S. domestic politics when it comes to doing what's right for the American people. 

O'Brien expressed hope that working-level talks with North Korea will be held again in Sweden, calling on Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.
