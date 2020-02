Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored his 14th goal of the season on Wednesday, extending his scoring streak to four matches.Son scored a late penalty in the second half when his team was 2-2 against Southampton in the fourth-round replay of the FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Son's goal led to a dramatic 3-2 win, sending Tottenham to the round of 16.This was the fourth consecutive game that Son has scored in after a seven-game drought. Son now has 14 goals this season in all competitions.