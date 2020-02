Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state tourism agency will provide interpretation services to foreigners who need to report suspected cases of or inquire about the new coronavirus.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) said on Thursday that foreigners can contact the call center run by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) by dialing one-three-three-nine, then press four after listening to instructions in the language of their choice.They will then be connected to the call center and the KTO's tourism information call center in a three-way call with foreign-language service.Interpretation service will be provided in English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai, and Malay/Indonesian.