S. Korean Police to Forward One of Hwaseong Murder Cases to Prosecution Ahead of Retrial

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean police will forward one of the Hwaseong murder cases to the prosecution while another is awaiting a retrial.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Thursday that it plans to send the case later in the day charging Lee Chun-jae for the rape and murder of the eighth victim.The police are also charging eight prosecutors and police officers who initially investigated the case for arrest and detention based on abuse of authority, as well as forging documents.Lee, who is serving a life sentence for a different conviction, confessed to the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Hwaseong in September 1988, as well as to 13 other murders that took place in the late 1980s to the early 90s.At the time, another man surnamed Yoon was convicted of the crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment, though later had his jail term commuted to 20 years.Yoon appealed twice, claiming he falsely confessed to the crimes following torture and sleep deprivation while in police custody. His retrial proceedings are scheduled to begin later on ThursdayThe prosecution, meanwhile, won't indict Lee and plans to wrap up the case, as the statute of limitations has passed.