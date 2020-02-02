Menu Content

N. Korea Not to Participate in Munich Security Conference

Write: 2020-02-06 12:44:55Update: 2020-02-06 14:05:33

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has decided not to participate in the Munich Security Conference, apparently amid fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

According to diplomatic sources on Thursday, Pyongyang informed the conference organizers that Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong won’t be attending the event which is set to open next Friday for a three-day run. 

The North reached the decision as it has suspended all transportation to and from China and Russia to block the spread of the infectious disease. 

The North was set to send Kim to the Munich gathering at the request of organizers.  

Given that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are set to attend the conference, attention was initially drawn to whether Kim would meet with Kang or Pompeo on the sidelines. 

Founded in 1963, the Munich Security Conference brings together top government officials and experts to discuss key security issues. This year marked the first time the North expressed its intent to attend.
