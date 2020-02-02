S. Korea's Top Court Rejects Lower Court Rulings for 2 People Involved in Ex-Pres. Park's Influence-Peddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top court has rejected lower court rulings that handed down prison terms for two people involved in the massive influence-peddling scandal that ousted former President Park Geun-hye.The Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the three-year sentence for former music video and advertising director Cha Eun-taek on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power and coercion.The top court said it would be difficult to view Cha pressuring KT Corporation to hire his acquaintance and award contracts to an advertising firm owned by Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil as coercion since there's no evidence of Cha threatening damage.The court also annulled the 18-month sentence for Choi's niece Chang Si-ho on charges of coercion and embezzlement, citing the same reason.The lower courts had found Chang guilty of colluding with Choi to force Samsung Group to donate one-point-eight billion won to a kids sports foundation allegedly controlled by Choi, and embezzling some of the donated funds.The court, meanwhile, upheld rulings for other charges against both Cha and Chang. The Seoul High Court will now have to reexamine both cases.