Data: S. Korea's Auto Exports Post Four-Year High in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in South Korea's auto industry posted a four-year high last year, thanks to an upswing in outbound shipments to North America and Russia and rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.The Korea Customs Service said on Thursday that auto exports totaled 39-point-four billion dollars in 2019, jumping five-point-three percent on-year.Imports totaled eleven billion dollars.The value of exports was the highest since the auto industry recorded shipments worth 40-point-seven billion dollars in 2015.Exports to the United States surged 15-point-five percent, while shipments to Canada increased 13-point-one percent and to Russia, seven percent.Shipments to Russia have been steadily increasing since 2016, with value taking up almost six percent of the total in 2019, compared to two-point-two percent in 2015.In the fourth quarter, exports of eco-friendly cars totaled one-point-eight billion dollars, up 19-point-one percent on-year.