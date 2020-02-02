FM Kang: Gov't Can't Interfere in Liquidation of Seized Assets for Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat on Thursday reaffirmed Seoul's position that the government cannot interfere in the court-ordered liquidation of seized assets belonging to Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.At a press briefing, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said since the encashment is part of the judicial process, the government has no role in determining the timing of it.Kang said the government can only prepare for the possibility, adding if the liquidation were to proceed, Seoul's negotiation strategy with Tokyo on the forced labor issue would need to change.The minister said Seoul and Tokyo will continue to consult on the matter at different levels following the leaders' agreement late last year to resolve the issue through dialogue.Regarding Seoul's near-termination of the bilateral military intel-sharing pact following Tokyo's export curbs in apparent retaliation for South Korean court rulings against Japanese companies accused of exploiting Korean forced labor, Kang said Seoul has the right to enforce the termination at any time, depending on how the situation develops.She pointed out that Tokyo hasn't retracted all of its trade restrictions, despite the two sides' trade officials having held discussions.The minister's remarks come as the two foreign ministries are set to resume director-general-level talks in Seoul later in the day for the first time in three months, to seek ways to resolve the forced labor compensation issue.