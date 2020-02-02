Gov't Calls for Urgent Attention Amid Possible Spread of Virus in Community

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is calling for public cooperation in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus amid growing concern that the disease could increasingly spread in the community.After a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday, Central Disaster Management Headquarters deputy head Kim Gang-lip said in a news briefing that urgent attention is required since the possibility of the virus spreading in the community was growing.His remarks came as the number of coronavirus patients in the nation rose to 23 on Thursday morning.Kim said the government has strengthened its quarantine management system, boosting in particular the quarantine response systems of local governments.Kim added that during Thursday’s meeting, the government devised ways to improve the supply, distribution and sale of face masks as public fears continue over an unstable supply and demand of masks.Under such measures, manufacturers must report every day their output, domestic shipments and export volumes. As for retailers, in case they come to sell more than a certain amount of masks, they must immediately report to authorities the buyer, unit price and volume.