Hyundai, Kia Suspend or Reduce Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Production at Hyundai Motor's truck manufacturing plant in the southwestern city of Jeonju has been suspended amid the spread of the new coronavirus.The plant said Thursday it will shut down for five working days until next Wednesday, after a Chinese company that supplies the wiring harness that the plant uses in production stopped operations due to the virus.Some one-thousand-300 workers at the Jeonju plant will go on partially paid leave, getting 70 percent of their average wage.Hyundai Motor expects losses of tens of billions won for each day of suspension.The automaker is also expected to halt its bus production for two days starting next Tuesday due to a supply shortage.The Gwangju plant of Hyundai's sister company Kia Motors, meanwhile, has reduced its truck production by five percent amid the shortage of wiring harnesses.