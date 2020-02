Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police are looking into 28 cases in which personal details were made public or information was manipulated, leading to increased public anxiety and social confusion amid the new coronavirus outbreak.Three people have been booked as suspects and seven others are under internal investigation in relation to eight cases.One of those cases involves two public servants accused of circulating a report filed by the public health center in Seoul's Seongbuk district, containing the personal information for people who came into contact with confirmed patients.Another public official is under investigation for circulating a provincial government document about confirmed patients.The police are also investigating cases involving mask sale scams and price-rigging.