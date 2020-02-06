Kang: S. Korea, US Still at Odds over Defense Cost Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says South Korea and the U.S. continue to be at odds over shared defense costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.Kang said in a press briefing on Thursday that she confirmed such differences of opinion when she met with her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo last month.She was quick to add, however, that Seoul and Washington have also come to have a deeper understanding and are intent on reaching an agreement based on that understanding.Kang said South Korea’s contribution toward such defense costs is a crucial issue that requires parliamentary ratification. She continued that Seoul is negotiating with the U.S. based on the stance that they should share such costs in a reasonable and fair manner within the framework of the existing Special Measures Agreement.On no date being set for the next round of negotiations, Kang said the two sides have continued communication via email and phone, adding that both sides are aware they don’t have much time to reach an agreement when taking into consideration parliamentary agenda.Kang added that Seoul will continue to engage in negotiations bearing in mind the protection of rights and interests of South Koreans who work on U.S. military bases. The minister was addressing concerns that such workers’ could face unpaid leave from April first with the delay in the adoption of a new SMA.