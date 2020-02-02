Menu Content

S. Korea's First Coronavirus Patient to Be Released Thurs.

S. Korea's First Coronavirus Patient to Be Released Thurs.

South Korea's first patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus is expected to be released from quarantine after making a full recovery.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Thursday that the 35-year-old Chinese woman tested negative for the virus twice and her symptoms, including fever, have improved.

The patient will be released 18 days after she was sequestered at a state-designated hospital in Incheon on January 19th, upon her arrival from Wuhan, China, showing pneumonia-like symptoms.

Health authorities monitored 45 people who came into contact with the woman, none of whom displayed symptoms.

The patient reportedly wrote a letter to the medical staff the previous day, thanking them for saving her life.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, there have been 23 confirmed cases in South Korea and 21 patients are receiving treatment in quarantine.

The country's second case, a 55-year-old South Korean man, was previously released on Wednesday.
