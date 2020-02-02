S. Korea's First Coronavirus Patient to Be Released Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus is expected to be released from quarantine after making a full recovery.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Thursday that the 35-year-old Chinese woman tested negative for the virus twice and her symptoms, including fever, have improved.The patient will be released 18 days after she was sequestered at a state-designated hospital in Incheon on January 19th, upon her arrival from Wuhan, China, showing pneumonia-like symptoms.Health authorities monitored 45 people who came into contact with the woman, none of whom displayed symptoms.The patient reportedly wrote a letter to the medical staff the previous day, thanking them for saving her life.As of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, there have been 23 confirmed cases in South Korea and 21 patients are receiving treatment in quarantine.The country's second case, a 55-year-old South Korean man, was previously released on Wednesday.