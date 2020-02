Photo : YONHAP News

The government is advising caution regarding traveling to Southeast Asia as many confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.In a briefing on Thursday, Jung Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed the importance of washing hands.She said that travelers to Southeast Asia must do so frequently to prevent contracting the disease through contaminated hands touching their eyes, nose and mouth.Jung also advised people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and not to make contact with people suffering from respiratory problems.After returning from Southeast Asia, South Koreans are advised to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities for two weeks and closely monitor any symptoms such as fever.