Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Thursday appointed a veteran journalist as President Moon Jae-in's new spokesperson.Kang Min-seok has worked for the domestic daily JoongAng Ilbo as a reporter, commentator and editor for two decades before extending his resignation only recently.He is the fourth presidential spokesperson under the Moon administration.His predecessor Ko Min-jung stepped down last month in a bid to run in the April general elections.The top office's current deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo has meanwhile been tapped as director of the Chunchugwan press center after his predecessor also quit to run in the election.