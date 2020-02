Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean employees working for U.S. Forces Korea have called for a swift conclusion to the ongoing defense cost sharing negotiations between Seoul and Washington.The USFK's Korean Employees Union on Thursday held a news conference at parliament and insisted the bilateral alliance must not be hampered by economic logistics that lack justifiable cause.They demanded the USFK withdraw its notice of unpaid leaves which has been sent out to Korean employees due to a delay in the defense cost agreement.The union said that all nine thousand Korean workers, including three thousand essential positions, have been notified of this measure taking effect April first.It criticized the move saying that the USFK has abandoned its duty and called for a swift agreement in defense cost talks.