Photo : YONHAP News

The government will spend one billion won this year to develop a detection kit and treatment drug for the novel coronavirus which continues to spread in the country.The Science and Technology Ministry together with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will dip into an emergency response research fund to support the development of diagnosis tools and a cure for the new virus.The agency and lead researcher in charge of the project will be selected this month.One billion out of the fund's five billion won budget for this year will go towards coronavirus research.The project will include finding existing drugs that have the best potential for treating the latest outbreak.