Fitch: Coronavirus May Drag China's 1Q Growth Down to 3.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

Fitch Ratings says China’s quarterly economic growth through March could nosedive to the lower three percentage range due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.On Wednesday, the global credit rating agency said it is still too early to officially adjust its outlook on the world’s second largest economy citing uncertainty surrounding how the epidemic will unfold.However, Fitch said if the novel coronavirus makes a similar impact on the economy to that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS) in 2003, the country’s growth in the first quarter will drop to four percent, down by one-point-nine percentage points from its initial forecast.Growth could even fall further and settle at three-point-two percent if the disease spreads unbridled into the second quarter.Even in a best-case scenario in which the situation is brought under control in just several weeks, Fitch said that the Chinese economy would likely grow at four-point-eight percent at best.