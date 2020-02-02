S. Korea's NSC Discusses Responses to Coronavirus

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss responses to the novel coronavirus outbreak.According to a news release by the presidential office, the NSC standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong also surveyed other countries’ measures to address the spread of the disease. Over 28-thousand people in 26 countries were diagnosed with the respiratory disease as of early Thursday. The overwhelming majority of those cases are in China.It is believed the NSC also discussed how to deal with those arriving from countries other than China where confirmed cases have been reported.South Korea’s 16th patient, a 42-year-old South Korean woman, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after returning from a trip to Thailand last month with her daughter, who also tested positive the next day. The country’s 17th and 19th patients tested positive for the disease after attending the same conference in Singapore, which was attended by a person from Malaysia who was diagnosed earlier.