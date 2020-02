Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing says it has strongly protested the suspension of flights to and from China by other countries in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying such measures incite panic.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in an online media briefing on Thursday that her country lodged a “strong protest” with relevant countries, noting that suspending flights runs counter to advice from international organizations regarding the outbreak.Hua also argued that the measures not only fail to prevent the spread of the disease, but also create artificial panic. Adding that they cause serious disruption to normal exchanges of people, too, she urged countries not to excessively respond.The spokesperson vowed that Chinese airliners will not take such measures.