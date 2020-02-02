S. Korea Expands Criteria for Coronavirus Diagnostic Test

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health authorities have decided to expand the criteria for the diagnostic test of the novel coronavirus.Starting Friday, people who show fever and other pneumonia-like symptoms after returning from virus-hit countries can take the test at their doctor's discretion even if they did not visit China.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) revised the criteria for the diagnostic test after the country's latest patients were found to have been infected after visiting Japan, Thailand and Singapore.Those patients could not take the test at an early stage because they did not return from China.Meanwhile, about 50 private hospitals across the nation will start using a test for the virus that takes only six hours to run, starting Friday.It will speed up efforts to detect the infection as the country is expected to deal with some two thousand tests a day.