Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Moon's Secretary for Peace Planning Visits US Amid Deadlock in Nuclear Talks

Write: 2020-02-07 08:36:14Update: 2020-02-07 10:27:08

Moon's Secretary for Peace Planning Visits US Amid Deadlock in Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential secretary has reportedly visited the United States recently to discuss inter-Korean issues and ways to resume the stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

According to a government official in Seoul on Thursday, presidential secretary for peace planning Choi Jong-kun visited the U.S. last weekend. The presidential office did not make his trip public.

Choi is thought to have met with U.S. officials to share information on the situation to resume the nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

He could have also exchanged opinions with U.S. officials on possible inter-Korean projects, as the Seoul government seeks to expand cooperation and exchanges with Pyongyang.

President Moon Jae-in said in his New Year's press conference last month that South Korea will not sit idle and wait for the U.S.-North Korea dialogue to bear fruit, vowing to expand inter-Korean cooperation to facilitate the nuclear talks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >