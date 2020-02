Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 24.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the latest is one of some 700 South Korean evacuees who were airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.They have been placed under quarantine for a 14-day period at two state-run facilities in the central Chungcheong provinces since their return.The latest patient, a 28-year-old man who has been staying at a temporary quarantine facility in Asan City, tested positive for the virus on Thursday afternoon and was sent to the National Medical Center in Seoul in the evening.This is the second confirmed case among the South Korean evacuees from Wuhan, and the man is a co-worker of the first confirmed case among this group.