Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor suspended most of its domestic car assembly plants on Friday due to a lack of parts from China amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.Hyundai plans to halt all of its local assembly lines on Monday and operate just one plant in Ulsan on Tuesday. The other plants will resume operations from Wednesday.Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors will also halt its local assembly lines on Monday. Kia's management plans to decide when to resume production after consulting with the labor union in consideration of the parts supply from China.Another automaker, Ssangyong Motor, stopped production on Tuesday and will maintain the suspension until next Wednesday, while Renault Samsung Motors is mulling over a similar move that will last several days starting next week.