Gov't to Provide Quarantine Supplies to Chinese Auto Parts Plants

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide quarantine supplies to auto parts factories in China in an effort to address the shortage of parts suffered by Korean automakers amid the coronavirus outbreak.The government held a meeting of related agencies Friday and decided to send the aid as it believes quarantine conditions must first be met before production can resume in China.Seoul will also provide emergency financial support as the factories in China are struggling to recruit workers, even for extra pay, while many existing employees are refusing to return to work amid virus fears.For instance, at one company in Qingdao, only 15 percent of its ten-thousand strong workforce has reported to work.The government said it will also minimize paperwork and enable around the clock customs procedures so imported auto parts from China and elsewhere can be processed immediately.A support system will be established among Chinese plants, Korean mission offices and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) to ease logistical troubles.The government believes that logistics movement in China's inland areas is at a near standstill while customs clearance is also being delayed.