DP Lawmaker Hopes for Ex-Chief of Staff's Election Bid

The chairman of the ruling Democratic Party's nominations committee for the April general elections has expressed that it would be nice if former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok played a part in the upcoming election.
Representative Won Hye-young urged Im to put in an election bid while speaking on a local radio program on Friday.
But he quickly added that it's entirely up to Im and the hope is his own wishful thinking. Won said he is not in a position to play any role in making that happen, and the former chief of staff's own will must be respected.
The lawmaker also stressed strategic decision-making and strict deliberation regarding rumors surrounding other candidates representing certain electoral districts, such as former presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung who will also be running in April.
Won added that a single candidacy does not automatically guarantee a nomination.
The ruling party will start interviewing candidates on Sunday.