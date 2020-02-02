LKP Election Committee Gives Two Options for Chairman Hwang

Photo : YONHAP News

An election task force of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has expressed its opinion that party chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn should either run in the key Seoul district of Jongno in the April general elections or not at all.The LKP's candidate nominations committee is believed to have conveyed this view to the chairman and Hwang is reportedly pondering his decision.The committee was initially set to hold a meeting on Friday to reach a final decision on which district Hwang would run in, but the meeting has been pushed back to Monday.The postponement is viewed as a way to give the chairman time to decide between the two options, but it may also mean pressure for Hwang.Earlier former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon accepted the ruling Democratic Party's offer to run in the key district of Jongno. If Hwang decides the same, the two will battle it out in this symbolic constituency in Korean politics where big name political heavyweights have been elected in the past.However the possibility of Hwang rejecting the committee's proposal and deciding to run in another Seoul district cannot be ruled out either.